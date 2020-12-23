UrduPoint.com
Britain Scrambles For Exit From Virus Travel Ban Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:11 AM

Britain scrambles for exit from virus travel ban crisis

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Tuesday sought a way to resume cross-Channel trade with France after supply routes were blocked in response to the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

Dozens of countries have banned UK flights and the French imposed a temporary ban on hauliers, causing concern over shortages of some fresh food products over a Christmas period already marred by strict coronavirus restrictions.

The crisis has piled pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government as London struggles to finalise a post-Brexit trade agreement with Brussels before a December 31 deadline.

With hundreds of lorry drivers stranded in the south of England, the European Union called on its members to facilitate transit and to lift other transport bans to avoid supply chain disruptions.

However, Germany and Italy have extended air traffic closures until 6 January and Ireland until 31 December.

EU ambassadors in Brussels are due to discuss the situation later.

- 'Pretty poor effort' - Among the solutions being suggested by the UK are tests for drivers, and virus screening in ports is "absolutely part of the discussion", British interior minister Priti Patel told Sky news.

More than 1,500 lorries are stranded in the southern English county of Kent, unable to make the crossing to France, with drivers having spent a second night sleeping in their cabs.

As night fell on Tuesday, drivers of some 800 trucks parked at a nearby disused airport sounded their horns for more than half an hour in protest.

Rod McKenzie, managing director of the Road Haulage Association, said many of the drivers across Kent were Europeans, trying to get home for Christmas.

"Yesterday Kent County Council offered each of them one cereal bar, which is a pretty poor effort, I think in terms of maintaining their morale, and their spirits," McKenzie told the BBC.

"We are not treating lorry drivers well in these very difficult conditions that they are in at the moment." Andrew Opie of the British Retail Consortium called for the borders to be opened from Wednesday.

"There is a problem potentially directly after Christmas and that is really in fresh produce, so we're talking here about things like salad, vegetables, fresh fruit, of which the vast majority come from Europe at this time," he told the BBC.

Patel said discussions were going on between France and Britain, adding: "We will find a resolution." Johnson said late on Monday he had discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron, who said he wanted a resolution "in the coming hours".

Johnson, criticised for his management of a pandemic that has caused nearly 68,000 deaths, one of the highest death tolls in Europe, argued that the risk of transmission by lorry drivers was "really very low".

According to the World Health Organization, transmission of this new variant is 40 to 70 percent higher.

British scientists advising the government also observed a higher transmission in children compared with other strains, and are working on this hypothesis to explain its fast spread.

