Britain See Off France In Davis Cup, Kazakhs Close On Quarters

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain opened their Davis Cup Finals campaign with a 2-1 victory over 10-time winners France in Innsbruck on Saturday, while Kazakhstan fought back to beat Sweden and edge towards the quarter-finals.

British number one Cameron Norrie completed success against France in the second singles rubber, beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-6 (10/8).

Norrie, ranked 12 in the world, trailed 4-1 in the tie-break before rebounding to secure a match point at 6-5.

The 71st-ranked Rinderknech saved it but then let two set points slip before Norrie took the rubber on his second match point.

The matches in Austria are being played behind closed doors due to new coronavirus restrictions in the country.

"For me, it's unbelievable to be back on the team playing for my country," said Norrie, who was playing just his third Davis Cup tie.

"I really like being in a team and being in this atmosphere. I've really enjoyed the week so far with everyone.

"It is also nice to prove myself again, to keep the pressure on and keep playing big matches." Rinderknech had little time to absorb his defeat as he had to partner veteran Nicolas Mahut in the doubles -- the latter's usual partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert withdrawing at the last minute.

He helped Mahut keep their slim hopes alive of securing one of the two best runner-up spots available for the quarter-finals by outclassing Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-1, 6-4.

Dan Evans had earlier given Britain a great start by beating Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-4.

