UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Set To Reveal Spending Plans For Virus Era

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Britain set to reveal spending plans for virus era

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's government, seeking to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and the nation's post-Brexit future, on Wednesday unveils its eagerly-awaited spending plans.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will deliver his spending review to parliament, one week before England ends a month of restrictions aimed at cutting a second wave of infections.

The chancellor of the exchequer will reveal the outcome of his review that will set state departmental resource and capital budgets for 2021/2022.

Britain's rightwing government has already spent billions so far this year on battling economic fallout from the virus, subsidising private-sector jobs, and boosting the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

His speech comes amid a global race for vaccines that is strengthening hopes for a return to normality, particularly in Britain which has the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.

This week's key review has attracted more attention than usual because the government decided in September to axe Sunak's planned autumn budget due to chronic virus turmoil.

- 'Economic shock laid bare' - Sunak warned last weekend that the British economy was under "enormous strain" because of Covid-19 -- and ruled out cuts to public services amid soaring borrowing.

But he has refused to say whether he will impose a public sector pay freeze, angering unions and the main opposition Labour party.

Alongside the statement, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) watchdog will publish its latest economic growth forecasts, detailing the fallout from the pandemic.

"People will see the scale of the economic shock laid bare," Sunak told the Sunday Times newspaper.

"We can see the data every month, and obviously the shock that our economy is facing at the moment is significant." The watchdog will also examine the impact of England's latest virus restrictions that have sparked widespread concerns of a so-called double dip recession before an expected recovery in 2021.

Britain has been one of the worst-affected countries in the world in the outbreak, registering more than 54,000 deaths from 1.4 million cases.

- Borrowing set to rocket - The OBR is also widely expected to reveal an explosion in public borrowing which could reach almost £400 billion for the current financial year, as public debt exceeds £2.0 trillion.

On Saturday, ahead of the spending review, the Treasury unveiled another £3 billion to support the NHS in tackling the impact of coronavirus.

As part of the package, £1 billion will be spent on addressing backlogs in the health service -- paying for up to one million extra checks, scans and additional operations for those who have had their treatment delayed since the outbreak began.

Sunak is also expected Wednesday to flesh out details of a vast £100-billion infrastructure investment plan to modernise the UK transport network and help combat climate change.

In November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government imposed four weeks of tough restrictions in an attempt to stop surging virus infections.

Schools, colleges and universities have remained open to avoid disruption to education but shops and services deemed non-essential have been forced to close.

Office workers have also been told to work from home wherever possible.

The restrictions are due to be partially lifted on December 2, giving some relief to businesses.

But there could still be disruption, as Johnson said the country would revert to three tiers of restrictions according to infection rates.

The worst-affected areas could see businesses and services closed or restricted.

"We're not going to release national measures with a free-for-all, a status quo ante covid," he told parliament on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education Europe Parliament Budget United Kingdom September November December Sunday From Government Race Billion Million Jobs Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

6 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

7 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

9 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

8 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.