UrduPoint.com

Britain Tells Nationals To Leave Afghanistan Immediately

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

London, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Friday updated its website to advise against all travel to Afghanistan.

"All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means.

If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation," it said.

The foreign office warned Britons not to rely on it for emergency evacuation, saying the assistance it could provide was "extremely limited".

The warning comes after the Taliban launched a major offensive to coincide with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after nearly two decades of conflict.

