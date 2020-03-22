UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Tells Shoppers To Stop Panic-buying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Britain tells shoppers to stop panic-buying

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The British government on Saturday urged people to stop panic-buying during the coronavirus crisis, claiming there was enough food for everyone.

With supermarket shelves still being stripped of essential items, including toilet paper, officials said there was no need for panic.

"There's no risk of food running out," Environment Secretary George Eustice told reporters at the government's daily Downing Street briefing.

"The challenge we have is getting food to the shelves and keeping it there." He told shoppers to "be responsible when you shop and think of others", warning that stockpiling items could leave others without crucial supplies.

When asked if the government would introduce rationing he said it was up to supermarkets to decide whether to limit purchasing of certain items.

The plea to stop panic-buying came as health department figures Saturday showed that 233 people have now died from COVID-19 in the UK, with the number of those testing positive for the virus standing at 5,018.

Health officials said it was crucial to ensure there was enough food for medical staff such as doctors and nurses who can only visit shops after long and late shifts.

"It's incredibly important that they have access to food," said Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of England's National Health Service.

He referred to a viral video posted this week by a tearful critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough issuing a desperate plea for people to stop panic-buying.

"Frankly we should all be ashamed that has had to happen. It's unacceptable," he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak, telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close.

Asked whether that would exacerbate panic shopping as there are fewer outlets to buy food, Eustice said he did not think it would.

The calls for more considerate shopping come as some politicians urged Londoners not to flee the city for the coast or countryside where the virus could spread further.

London is the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Britain.

"Please do not travel to Cornwall, we do not want to spread this virus any further," local Conservative MP Steve Double said, referring to the popular coastal country in southwest England.

He said such journeys could "cost lives".

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Visit Died Cornwall Buy George All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

46 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

2 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

2 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.