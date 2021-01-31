Britain to apply for membership of Asia-Pacific free trade bloc: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Britain will apply to join the Pacific free trade area, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the UK's Department for International Trade said in a statement Saturday.

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is to formally request UK membership of the free trade bloc, which represents 11 Pacific Rim nations including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico and Vietnam, on Monday.