UrduPoint.com

Britain To Hold Star-studded Party For Queen's Jubilee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Britain to hold star-studded party for queen's jubilee

London, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Britain geared up Saturday for a "party at the palace" concert starring Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli, set to be watched by millions to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The concert is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 people set to attend in person outside Buckingham Palace.

Motown legend Ross, performing for the first time in Britain in 15 years, is a star attraction at the event, to be held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Rockers Queen + Adam Lambert will open the concert, with Italian opera star Bocelli and James bond composer Hans Zimmer also featuring in the line-up.

Other performers include Alicia Keys, Craig David and Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder. Elton John has recorded a tribute.

The queen -- the longest-reigning monarch in British history -- is not expected to attend the two-and-a-half-hour event in person but will instead watch on television at Windsor Castle.

Her heir Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, will be in attendance.

On Thursday, the first day of celebrations, the queen made two public appearances to huge crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, and then travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony.

Related Topics

London Windsor David George Craig Event TV From Million Prince William

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

2 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

3 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

3 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

4 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.