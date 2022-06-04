(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Britain geared up Saturday for a "party at the palace" concert starring Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli, set to be watched by millions to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The concert is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 people set to attend in person outside Buckingham Palace.

Motown legend Ross, performing for the first time in Britain in 15 years, is a star attraction at the event, to be held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Rockers Queen + Adam Lambert will open the concert, with Italian opera star Bocelli and James bond composer Hans Zimmer also featuring in the line-up.

Other performers include Alicia Keys, Craig David and Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder. Elton John has recorded a tribute.

The queen -- the longest-reigning monarch in British history -- is not expected to attend the two-and-a-half-hour event in person but will instead watch on television at Windsor Castle.

Her heir Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, will be in attendance.

On Thursday, the first day of celebrations, the queen made two public appearances to huge crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, and then travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony.