Britain to introduce new 90-min COVID-19 tests to break chains of transmission

LONDON, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Britain will roll out millions of COVID-19 tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes without the administration of health professionals, the country's health minister Matt Hancock said Monday.

Up to 5.

8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests will be distributed to British hospitals, care homes, and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, Hancock said.

The accuracy of the new tests remains unknown at the moment since there is no publicly available data.