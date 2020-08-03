UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain To Introduce New 90-min COVID-19 Tests To Break Chains Of Transmission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Britain to introduce new 90-min COVID-19 tests to break chains of transmission

LONDON, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Britain will roll out millions of COVID-19 tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes without the administration of health professionals, the country's health minister Matt Hancock said Monday.

Up to 5.

8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests will be distributed to British hospitals, care homes, and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, Hancock said.

The accuracy of the new tests remains unknown at the moment since there is no publicly available data.

Related Topics

Hancock Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

41 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.