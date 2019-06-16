UrduPoint.com
Britain Warns Of 'great Risk' Of Escalation In Gulf

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned Saturday there was a "great risk" of escalation in the Gulf, adding that Washington wanted the situation to end in negotiations.

A Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, and a Norwegian-operated one, the Front Altair, were attacked on Thursday and left ablaze as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman.

Britain has concluded that responsibility "almost certainly" lies with Iran.

Asked on BBC television about the possibility of escalation, he said: "This is the great risk of the situation that we are in.

"Both sides in this dispute think that the other side wouldn't want a war. We are urging all sides to de-escalate.

"Having spoken to President Trump, I am absolutely clear that for America they want this to end in negotiations.

