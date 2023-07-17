Britain wins pentathlon gold in mixed relay at UIPM U17 World Championships

(@FahadShabbir)

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:British pentathletes Chloe Johnson and Sebastian Forrest seized gold in the mixed relay on the final day of the 2023 Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) U17 World Championships in Egypt on Sunday.

The 16-year-olds delivered a remarkable performance across the five disciplines of the championship, which include fencing, obstacle, swimming, and laser run.

The British duo amassed a total of 1,607 points after dominating the fencing race and securing second place in the laser run, the competition's final stage.

They clinched third place in the obstacle race, a new addition by the UIPM as a substitute for horse riding. This change will be implemented in all future modern pentathlon competitions after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.