Britain woos Mexico as post-Brexit trade partner

Mexico City, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wooed Mexico as a post-Brexit trading partner Thursday, as he wrapped up a three-country North American tour aimed at securing Britain's global ties when it leaves the European Union.

Raab has spent much of his time traveling in his first two weeks as foreign secretary to new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Britain seeks to chart its course after leaving the European Union on October 31. He met with Asia-Pacific foreign ministers last week in Thailand and visited Canada, the United States and Mexico this week.

"My country, the United Kingdom, is about to leave the European Union precisely because we want to broaden our horizons and strengthen our friendship with countries right across the world," he said in Mexico City.

"So I think this is just the moment for our two nations to do much more together." Raab met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Economy Minister Graciela Marquez, signing a series of cooperation deals, including one for Britain to invest up to £250 million ($300 million) in various Mexican programs.

The Mexican government said the two sides had agreed to work on developing an "ambitious" trade relationship and on minimizing the impact of Britain's exit from the EU.

Raab sought similar reassurances on Wednesday in Washington, where he and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said they agreed on the need to sign a bilateral trade deal as soon as possible after Brexit.