London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Oil companies are becoming increasingly unfashionable partners for British cultural institutions, as they ditch corporate sponsorship under pressure from artists and environmentalists.

Members of the "BP or not BP?" protest group on Tuesday disrupted an event for the British Museum's new exhibition on Troy, which is sponsored by the British oil giant.

Activists dressed as Greek gods and heroes such as Zeus, Athena and Achilles, were sprayed with a black liquid by "Petroleus" -- a deity created especially for the occasion.

"BP's sponsorship of the British Museum is, ironically, just like the famous Trojan Horse highlighted in the exhibition," said activist Sophie McIntosh.

"The company sponsors the museum in order to look like a generous gift-giver that cares about culture but, in reality, it's a cynical attempt to deflect attention from something far more sinister." A spokeswoman for the museum told AFP she "understands" the concerns.

But temporary exhibitions such as the Troy show were "expensive to stage, and only possible to plan, develop and host with this kind of external support", she said.

The activists, who say they have already held 37 protests at the British Museum, are in no mood to back down. Now they plan to build a Trojan horse and lay siege to the venue.