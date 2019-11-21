UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Art World Turns Its Back On Oil Cash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:20 AM

Britain's art world turns its back on oil cash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Oil companies are becoming increasingly unfashionable partners for British cultural institutions, as they ditch corporate sponsorship under pressure from artists and environmentalists.

Members of the "BP or not BP?" protest group on Tuesday disrupted an event for the British Museum's new exhibition on Troy, which is sponsored by the British oil giant.

Activists dressed as Greek gods and heroes such as Zeus, Athena and Achilles, were sprayed with a black liquid by "Petroleus" -- a deity created especially for the occasion.

"BP's sponsorship of the British Museum is, ironically, just like the famous Trojan Horse highlighted in the exhibition," said activist Sophie McIntosh.

"The company sponsors the museum in order to look like a generous gift-giver that cares about culture but, in reality, it's a cynical attempt to deflect attention from something far more sinister." A spokeswoman for the museum told AFP she "understands" the concerns.

But temporary exhibitions such as the Troy show were "expensive to stage, and only possible to plan, develop and host with this kind of external support", she said.

The activists, who say they have already held 37 protests at the British Museum, are in no mood to back down. Now they plan to build a Trojan horse and lay siege to the venue.

Related Topics

Protest Company Oil Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

9 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

9 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.