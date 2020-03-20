(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Badminton Horse Trials, a key equestrian build-up event for the 2020 Olympics, have been cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus.

The tournament, scheduled for May, would have been a major showcase for British eventers hoping to challenge for places at the Tokyo Games in July and August this year.

"Following the government's Covid-19 public health restrictions and its statement that emergency services are withdrawn from supporting mass gatherings from Tuesday March 17, we are sorry to announce it is no longer possible to stage Badminton Horse Trials in any capacity," a statement from Badminton organisers said on Friday.