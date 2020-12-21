London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The port of Dover said Sunday it was closing to "all accompanied traffic leaving the UK" after France banned arrivals over a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus in Britain.

Dover's ferry terminal is "closed to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK until further notice due to border restrictions in France", the port said in a statement, adding that "both accompanied freight and passenger customers are asked not to travel to the Port".