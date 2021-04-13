London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Exports of British goods to the European Union rebounded by almost 50 percent in February, after slumping by a record amount in January following Brexit, official data showed Tuesday.

The value of UK goods exported to the EU jumped 46.6 percent or £3.7 billion ($5.1 billion, 4.3 billion Euros) from January, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.