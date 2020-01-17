UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Green Energy Sector Brightens: Survey Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Britain's green energy sector brightens: survey data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Green energy has boomed in Britain over the last three years, according to survey data published Thursday which also highlighted accelerating investment in wind power.

Turnover in Britain's low carbon and renewable energy sector expanded 15.5 percent to £46.7 billion ($60.8 billion, 54.6 billion Euros) in 2018 compared with 2015, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a report.

That rapid growth helped create and sustain a total of 224,800 full-time jobs, compared with 200,800 three years earlier.

The expansion was achieved against the backdrop of Britain's long-standing vow to become carbon neutral by 2050, when it hopes to achieve net zero for UK greenhouse gas emissions.

The sector's biggest component was the energy efficient products -- which includes the design, manufacture or installation of energy efficient doors, windows and insulation.

Sales of energy efficient products, excluding lighting, comprised about one third of the total at £16.7 billion in 2018, according to the ONS.

The next biggest component was low emission vehicles, whose turnover stood at £4.4 billion in the same year.

Turning to wind power, the ONS said acquisitions of capital assets in this area accelerated to £4.2 billion in 2018, up from just £700 million in 2015.

The annual ONS survey was based on a sample of 24,000 businesses in low-carbon sectors, collecting data on turnover, imports, exports, employment, aquisitions and asset disposals.

Related Topics

Exports Vehicles Same United Kingdom Gas 2015 2018 From Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

26 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

1 hour ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

1 hour ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

23 minutes ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

40 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.