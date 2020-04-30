UrduPoint.com
Britain's Hero Of The Hour 'Captain Tom' Turns 100

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain will celebrate on Thursday the 100th birthday of the World War II veteran whose staggering fundraising efforts inspired the country during the depths of its coronavirus outbreak.

Having served his country in the last century, "Captain Tom" Moore recently thrust himself into the thick of Britain's latest battle by doing 100 laps of his garden and raising over £29 million (33 million Euros, $36,000) for healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

His efforts and humility have propelled him to iconic status, with a high-speed train named after him and all letters sent in the British postal service this week carrying a birthday message.

Planes from the Royal Air Force, usually deployed for World War II commemorative events, will fly in his honour on Thursday, when he celebrates his century.

The pensioner from Yorkshire, northern England, has also received more than 125,000 birthday cards from around the world, enough to fill the vast hall of his grandson Benjie's school.

Prince William and England football captain Harry Kane were among those sending cards, as well as thousands of children who sent him their drawings.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab, who deputised for Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his battle with the virus, wished Moore a "very happy" birthday in parliament on Wednesday.

Thursday's flypast "was supposed to be a surprise," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Tuesday, but in the face of immense media interest, the government had to confirm the rumours.

But the time of the event is still a secret to avoid crowds gathering, with lockdown restrictions still in force.

