Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Jamie Chadwick retained her title in the women's W Series Sunday by winning the US Grand Prix, the eighth and final round of the Calendar, on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Chadwick, who won the seventh race the day before also at the Circuit of the Americas, once again held her ground.

Winner of four of the eight GPs of the season, she moved ahead of her compatriot Alice Powell (Racing X) in the drivers' standings this weekend.

The 23-year-old Briton, a development driver for the Williams F1 team, was crowned two years ago in the first edition of the competition.

It was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The category had caused controversy, with some drivers seeing it as a form of segregation unwelcome in a mixed sport and calling instead for support for young women involved in existing formulas.

In 72 editions of the Formula 1 World Championship, only two women have started a Grand Prix. The last one was the Italian Lella Lombardi, in 1976.