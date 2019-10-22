London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed aside yet another Brexit setback Monday and sought again to ram through his EU divorce deal in time for next week's deadline.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow shot down Johnson's second attempt Monday to get MPs to sign off on his revised EU withdrawal terms.

Lawmakers decided at their first Saturday session since the 1982 Falklands War to force Johnson to ask Brussels to postpone the October 31 cutoff date by three months.

Bercow called the Conservative leader's bid to get MPs to back his deal on Monday "repetitive and disorderly".

Johnson is desperately trying to secure a break from Brussels that severs many of the island nation's economic relations with Europe after 46 years of EU membership.

His new strategy is to get parliament Tuesday to approve an accompanying package of legislation that needs ratifying for Brexit to take effect.

Johnson will try to get lawmakers to fast-track the hearings so that they end on Thursday -- an ambitious timeline certain to face resistance from the pro-European opposition.

"The public doesn't want any more delays, neither do other European leaders and neither do I," Johnson said Monday.

"Let's get Brexit done on 31 October and move on."Johnson's foes are now trying to attach amendments that either force him to seek closer EU trade ties or accept a third Brexit delay this year.