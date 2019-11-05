UrduPoint.com
Britain's Johnson Spars With Election Rivals On Brexit And Trump

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Britain's Johnson spars with election rivals on Brexit and Trump

London, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn traded blows Tuesday over Brexit and Donald Trump at the onset of a bruising pre-Christmas election campaign.

Johnson's main rival in the snap December 12 poll has struggled to explain his position on Brexit ever since Britons narrowly triggered the divorce in a 2016 referendum.

Labour's new official stance is to negotiate a more EU-friendly withdrawal agreement with Brussels and then let voters decide whether to back it or simply stay in the EU.

But Corbyn refuses to say whether he would then campaign for his own deal. Most top members in the party oppose Brexit and have said they would campaign to remain in the bloc.

Johnson's Conservatives are trying to emphasise Labour's divisions on the defining issue in contemporary British politics.

