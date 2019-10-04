UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson Wins Heptathlon Gold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold

Doha, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon crown at the World Championships here Thursday, downing reigning world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium to take the gold medal.

Johnson-Thompson finished the seven-discipline event with a world-leading 6,981 points to claim her first major outdoor crown.

Thiam finished with 6,677pts to take silver while Austria's Verena Preiner claimed bronze with 6,560pts.

Related Topics

World Austria Belgium Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

9 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

10 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.