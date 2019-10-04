(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon crown at the World Championships here Thursday, downing reigning world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium to take the gold medal.

Johnson-Thompson finished the seven-discipline event with a world-leading 6,981 points to claim her first major outdoor crown.

Thiam finished with 6,677pts to take silver while Austria's Verena Preiner claimed bronze with 6,560pts.