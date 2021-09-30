UrduPoint.com

Britain's Lowden Sets New Women's One-hour Cycling Record

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Britain's Lowden sets new women's one-hour cycling record

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :British rider Joscelin Lowden claimed a new women's one-hour track cycling record on Thursday in Switzerland, setting a new mark of 48.405 kilometres.

The 33-year-old smashed the previous record of 48.

007km set by Italian Vittoria Bussi at altitude in Mexico in 2018.

Lowden's coach had said she broke the record in training earlier this year, but it was not an official attempt, so this bid was scheduled in Granges.

She finished eighth in the world championship time-trial in Bruges last week.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

