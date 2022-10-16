UrduPoint.com

Britain's Neah Evans Wins Points Race Gold At Cycling Worlds

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 07:50 PM

SaintQuentinenYvelines, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's Neah Evans won her first major individual title with gold in the women's points race at the track world cycling championships in France on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Scot, an Olympic team pursuit silver medallist in Tokyo, finished ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth with American Jennifer Valente finishing third, meaning she missed out on a second title after winning the omnium on Friday.

Defending champion Lotte Kopecky of Belgium, winner of the madison and elimination race during the week, finished fourth at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome outside Paris, which will host the cycling events at the 2024 Olympics.

In the men's events, Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin gave hosts France their third gold of the competition in the madison.

Britain's Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood were second in the 200-lap event, covering 50km including 20 sprints.

