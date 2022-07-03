UrduPoint.com

Britain's Norrie Beats Paul To Reach Wimbledon Quarters

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 11:00 PM

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :British ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time on Sunday, sweeping past Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the Wimbledon fourth round.

Norrie was quickly into his stride on Court One, breaking the American 30th seed at his first opportunity and saving four break points in a marathon sixth game.

He served out to love to take the first set and again broke early in the second only to falter when serving for a two-set lead.

But the South Africa-born left-hander broke again immediately and this time made no mistake on his serve.

A single break in the third game of the third set proved decisive as the 26-year-old sealed a place in the last eight against Belgium's David Goffin.

