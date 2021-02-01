UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Prince William Attacks 'despicable' Racist Abuse Of Footballers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Britain's Prince William attacks 'despicable' racist abuse of footballers

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Britain's Prince William has branded racist abuse directed at footballers "despicable" and said it "must stop now" after Manchester United's Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted.

William, who is the president of the Football Association, spoke out on Sunday after the Professional Footballers' Association accused social media companies of lacking the willingness to clamp down on racist posts.

Chelsea defender Reece James, West Brom's Romaine Sawyers and Rashford's team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have all suffered online racist abuse over the past week.

Rashford was then targeted after United's 0-0 draw at Arsenal on Saturday, prompting a police investigation.

William tweeted: "Racist abuse -- whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media -- is despicable and it must stop now.

"We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions. That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place.

" The PFA called on social networks to demonstrate they were truly committed to tackling a problem it says has been "at crisis point" for two years.

"Every effort must be taken to protect them (professional footballers), and all other users, from racist abuse while using social media," it said in a statement.

"Offline consequences for online hate crimes must be pursued whenever possible." Greater Manchester Police said a number of abusive comments directed at United players had been reported and the force would be "investigating these crimes thoroughly".

Rashford, a high-profile campaigner against child food poverty, said the remarks showed "humanity and social media at its worst, "I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am," he tweeted.

"No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here."A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Sawyers.

Related Topics

Football Police Social Media Man Manchester Manchester United Sunday All From Arsenal Prince William

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

8 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.