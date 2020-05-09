UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Queen Elizabeth Invokes Wartime Spirit To 'never Despair'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Britain's Queen Elizabeth invokes wartime spirit to 'never despair'

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Friday invoked the wartime spirit to "never despair" as Britain marked 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe under the shadow of coronavirus.

The 94-year-old delivered a televised address to the nation designed to echo that of her father, king George VI, who gave his own speech on the radio on the evening of May 8, 1945.

"At the start, the outlook seemed bleak, the end distant, the outcome uncertain," the queen said of the war, in which she served as a driver in the army.

"But we kept faith that the cause was right, and this belief, as my father noted in his broadcast, carried us through.

"Never give up, never despair -- that was the message of VE Day." She recalled the millions of people who died "so we could live as free people in a world of free nations", saying: "We should, and will, remember them." The monarch added: "The greatest tribute to their sacrifice is that countries who were once sworn enemies are now friends, working side by side for the peace, health and prosperity of us all.

" Her message was filmed at Windsor Castle, where she and her husband Prince Philip have been staying since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Plans for street parties and military parades for VE Day were cancelled after the British government ordered a nationwide lockdown in late March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But it encouraged people to hold 1940s tea-parties at home, and to join in a mass sing-a-long of wartime classic "We'll Meet Again" from their doorsteps after the queen's speech.

"Our streets are not empty; they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other," the monarch said.

"And when I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I see with pride that we are still a nation that those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire.

"I send my warmest good wishes to you all."

Related Topics

World Army Europe Driver Died Windsor George March May World War All From Government Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

59 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

59 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

3 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

59 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.