UrduPoint.com

'Britain's Real Monarch' Gets Coronation Invitation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

'Britain's real monarch' gets coronation invitation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :As the son of a farmhand from the Australian outback, Simon Abney-Hastings might be an unlikely choice to receive an invitation to King Charles III's coronation.

But when he takes his seat in Westminster Abbey next week, he will be the one person other than those in the line of succession who could actually have a claim on the throne.

Unlikely though it might seem, the scenario is based on research by British medieval historian Michael Jones.

Two decades ago he uncovered a document in Rouen cathedral in France which he says is proof King Edward IV was illegitimate.

During the five weeks when Edward might have been conceived, according to Jones, his fahter Richard of York was in fact 160 kilometres (100 miles) from his wife Cecily Neville, the Duchess of York.

As a result, Jones has argued, Edward was not the rightful heir to the throne and the line of succession should instead have gone through Edward's younger brother George, Duke of Clarence, who is a direct ancestor of Abney-Hastings.

- Golden spurs - Although the family does not possess any lands or stately homes in the UK, by virtue of their lineage they inherited the ancient Scottish title of Earl of Loudoun.

Abney-Hastings' father Michael emigrated from the UK to Australia in 1960.

Michael inherited the title from his mother, the 13th Countess of Loudoun, in 2002 and it passed on his death in 2012 to Simon, who is the 15th earl.

In recognition of the family's heritage, Simon Abney-Hastings, 48, is one of just 13 individuals carrying out ceremonial roles largely because they successfully proved that their forebears played a particular role at previous coronations.

The current earl said on Twitter he was "delighted and sincerely honoured" to be asked to perform the same role as his ancestors on May 6.

The earls of Loudon have traditionally been the bearers of the golden spurs as far back as the 12th century.

In earlier centuries the spurs -- signifying the monarch's role as head of the armed forces -- were attached to the new sovereign's feet.

In more recent times they have just ceremonially touched the heels of the monarch before being placed on the altar.

- 'King Michael I' - The surprising implications of the Rouen cathedral discovery came as a shock to the Abney-Hastings family nearly 20 years ago.

A British documentary team visited an unsuspecting Michael Abney-Hastings at his home in Australia for the 2004 programme "Britain's Real Monarch".

To the amusement of his family, they were told that new research pointed to Edward IV being illegitimate, which "means that you are the rightful king of England".

Abney-Hastings responded that he had been aware of a "distant" link to the Plantagenet royal dynasty but confessed that the news that he might have been King Michael I was "a bit of a shock".

An Australian, Simon lives in Wangaratta in the southeastern state of Victoria, and appears to have no plans to press any claim.

His lawyer and private secretary Terence Guthridge told AFP that although historians might believe he has the right to inherit the throne, the 15th earl "has never held this view".

In fact, he had always been a "loyal and staunch supporter" of both Queen Elizabeth II and her son, he said.

"Indeed they exchange birthday or Christmas cards every year," he added.

Related Topics

Century Australia Exchange Christmas Twitter France Wife Victoria Wangaratta Rouen George Same York United Kingdom May Gold Church Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

12 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

17 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

8 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

10 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

10 hours ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.