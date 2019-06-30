UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's William And Kate To Visit Pakistan Later This Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Britain's William and Kate to visit Pakistan later this year

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan later this year on the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade, Kensington Palace announced Sunday.

The royal couple's visit, requested by the Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, shows London's renewed interest in the country.

"Government and the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement of the Royal visit," tweeted Pakistan's envoy to Britain, Nafees Zakaria.

He wrote: "People of Pakistan cherish & fondly recall visits of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997." "Upcoming Royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Both countries enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen them further.

" The visit comes 13 years after Charles and Camilla -- the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwell -- toured the country in 2006.

Britain is home to more than a million people of Pakistani origin, making it the largest Pakistani diaspora in Europe.

Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth almost three billion Pounds sterling (US$4 billion) in 2017, with the UK currently Pakistan's third largest source of foreign investment after China and the Netherlands, according to Britain's Department of International Trade.

British Airways also landed back in Pakistan early this month, in a major vote of confidence from a Western airline, after suspending operations due to security fears over a decade ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Europe China Vote Visit Wife London Wales Netherlands Sunday 2017 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

1 hour ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

2 hours ago

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

3 hours ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

3 hours ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.