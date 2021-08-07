Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain's Galal Yafai defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday, denying the Philippines a first boxing gold medal in the country's history.

The 28-year-old Yafai, a former factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest to earn Britain's first boxing gold in Tokyo.

Yafai, cheered on from the stands by his British teammates -- many of them with the country's flag draped over their shoulders -- had the Filipino down in the first round of the scheduled three after an incisive three-punch combination.

Britain, who like the Philippines have a proud boxing history, have now won one gold, two silvers and two bronze in the sport in the Japanese capital.

Despite the disappointment for 23-year-old Paalam, the Philippines have enjoyed a breakthrough fortnight in boxing at the Games.

Nesthy Petecio won women's featherweight silver and Eumir Marcial took men's middleweight bronze.