UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Yates Leads Tour De France As Alaphilippe Pays Water Penalty

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Britain's Yates leads Tour de France as Alaphilippe pays water penalty

Privas, France, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Britain's Adam Yates reluctantly took the Tour de France's yellow jersey on Wednesday as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalised for taking on provisions in the final 20km.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates takes advantage of Alaphilippe's 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium's Wout Van Aert won the fifth stage.

Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have.

"Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was on the bus and we were about to leave for the hotel when I got a call," Yates said.

"I'd already had my shower and everything I asked Julian and he told me he had a time fine, but tomorrow I'll give it everything to defend the jersey and we'll see day by day.

"It'll be a big fight tomorrow and Julian will want to show he's still here," he added.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Alaphilippe, who wore the jersey for 14 days during last year's Tour, took the news on the chin.

"What can you do," said the former French soldier. "They decided to impose a 20 second penalty and it's their choice.

"There will be other days and other opportunities," he said.

In the stage itself powerful Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma made it two stage wins in two days as Van Aert edged a tight bunch sprint on a narrow winding finish.

In another change of jerseys Ireland's Sam Bennett, who is on the same Deceuninck team as Alaphilippe, clinched the green sprint points shirt from seven time winner Peter Sagan by finishing third.

Van Aert's Jumbo-Visma arrived at the Tour as the in-form team with the most powerful looking line-up in the Grand Boucle, and are the chief challengers to the dominance of Team Ineos who have won seven of the last eight Tours.

Jumbo leader Primoz Roglic won Tuesday's stage testing the other overall contenders with his late kick and claiming the stage win atop the climb to an Alpine ski station.

On Wednesday, it was a hectic and windy finale as the race wound into the remote Ardeche region where some of the pure sprinters were actually dropped as the pace hit 60km an hour in the closing 10km.

Ineos, who have signed Yates for next season, were heading up the peloton as it raced past fields of wilting sunflowers but Jumbo sprung to life as the race entered Privas.

"They are here and they know how to win. They are powerful team," Van Aert said.

"But we are just focussing on ourselves." Van Aert won a windy stage on the 2019 Tour when many of the purist sprinters had been dropped, and was part of the team time-trial victory for his outfit.

"It was a sweet win," said Van Aert, who won both Milan San Remo and the Strade Bianchi classics in Italy ahead of the Tour.

"It was a hectic run in but I knew I was in with a chance once we were in the final kilometre," said the 25-year-old.

"Our leader showed his strong legs and today it was my turn.

Ineos leader Egan Bernal said earlier on Wednesday at the Alpine departure town of Gap he was unconcerned by Jumbo's form.

"We are concentrating on arriving in the third week good and fresh for the finale," said the 23-year-old defending champion.

Related Topics

Water France Hotel Fine Tours Milan San Same Van Alpine Ireland Italy Belgium 2019 From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

48 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

22 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

22 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

22 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.