London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :British advertising giant WPP said Thursday that the coronavirus crisis sparked a £3.0-billion net loss last year as clients slashed marketing budgets.

The loss after tax, equivalent to $4.2 billion or 3.5 billion Euros, contrasted with net profit of £860 million in 2019.

WPP said it had to take a huge charge of £3.1 billion in impairments linked to Covid-19.

"2020 was a tough year for everyone," chief executive Mark Read said in a statement.

"WPP's performance has been remarkably resilient, thanks to these efforts and the demonstrable value of what we do for our clients.

"While revenue was significantly impacted as clients reduced spending, our performance exceeded our own expectations and those of the market throughout the year," he added.

- 'Five years in five weeks' - Read said the pandemic had strengthened the group's focus on digital activities as consumers spent increasing amounts of time on their laptops and smartphones.

"At the height of the pandemic we saw five years' worth of innovation in five weeks, with a dramatic shift to digital media and ecommerce as people's lives went online," he noted.

"Having modernised our client offer, refined our structure and strengthened our agency brands, we were well prepared for this shift and saw the benefits of this acceleration in parts of our business." Nevertheless, total revenue fell 7.3 percent to £12 billion last year.

WPP, whose key competitor is Publicis of France, issued an upbeat outlook.

"We see many areas of attractive growth for WPP, from the permanent shift to ecommerce (and) the digitisation of media," Read said.

"Uncertainties remain around the impact of the vaccine roll-out and economic growth (but) we continue to expect 2021 to be a year of solid recovery."Despite the large annual loss, WPP's share price rose on news of a £300 million share buyback and the return of its shareholder dividend.

WPP shares gained 0.6 percent in late morning deals on London's FTSE 100 index, which was marginally lower.