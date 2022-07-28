UrduPoint.com

British Airways Owner Orders 37 Airbus A320neo Jets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

British Airways owner orders 37 Airbus A320neo jets

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :British Airways parent IAG placed Thursday a multi-billion-dollar order for 37 A320neo jets from European planemaker Airbus, as the aviation industry charts its recovery from the pandemic.

IAG, which also owns Spain's Iberia, said in a statement that it will convert 12 options into firm orders for A320neos and A321neos.

The London-based airline conglomerate will also order another 25 A320neo family jets with the option to purchase 50 more.

The deal, announced one week after Britain's Farnborough Airshow, is worth between $4.44 billion and $5.18 billion at list prices depending on the mix of single-aisle aircraft.

The group will decide the number of each type of plane closer to delivery, which is between 2025 and 2028.

IAG added it had negotiated a "substantial discount", as is common with big orders.

The new fuel-efficient planes will replace IAG's older Airbus A320ceo aircraft in its short-haul fleet.

"The addition of these latest generation more fuel-efficient A320neos is an important step towards IAG meeting its climate commitments," it said in the statement.

The announcement comes one week after US planemaker Boeing triumphed with more orders than fierce rival Airbus at the first Farnborough Airshow since aviation was ravaged by Covid.

Global aviation was paralysed by the pandemic, which grounded planes and decimated demand, while the recovery remains fragile.

Aviation still faces headwinds from rocketing inflation fuelled by historically high oil prices, higher wages, labour shortages and supply-chain snarls, while airports struggle with their own labour shortages.

Related Topics

Oil Spain Family From Industry Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

1 hour ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

1 hour ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

1 hour ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

2 hours ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.