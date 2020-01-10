UrduPoint.com
British Airways-owner Switches Pilot As CEO Quits

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

London, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Global airline titan IAG on Thursday said its chief executive Willie Walsh had quit, after a long stint that saw him oversee the group's creation and rapid expansion, and would be replaced by Luis Gallego, head of Spanish division Iberia.

Walsh stands down on March 26 ahead of retirement, the owner of British Airways said in a statement.

The announcement brings down the curtain on Walsh's 15-year career with BA and IAG. Starting as BA chief executive, he went on to oversee the 2011 merger of British Airways and Iberia.

IAG has since expanded to include Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling.

The Irishman also spearheaded a cost-cutting drive to compete with budget airlines, despite criticism from some quarters that this cheapened the brand of BA -- which once called itself the world's favourite airline.

Walsh, 58, was originally a pilot at Ireland's Aer Lingus but rose to become chief executive, before taking up the same role at BA in 2005.

- 'Unique' leadership - "Willie has led the merger and successful integration of British Airways and Iberia," IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez said in Thursday's statement.

"Under Willie's leadership IAG has become one of the leading global airline groups." But British Airways suffered major disruption in September when for the first time in its 100-year history pilots employed by the airline went on strike in a long-running pay dispute.

"It has been a privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG," Walsh said in the statement.

"I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people over the past 15 years at British Airways and at IAG.

"Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG," Walsh added.

In London midday trading, IAG shares gained 1.0 percent to 624.8 pence on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was up half a percentage point overall.

