UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Airways To Retire Entire 747 Fleet After Pandemic Travel Slump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

British Airways to retire entire 747 fleet after pandemic travel slump

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :UK flag carrier British Airways is retiring its entire Boeing 747 "Jumbo Jet" fleet, it said Friday, following the huge hit to international air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement to AFP.

"It is unlikely our magnificent 'queen of the skies' will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic." The 400-passenger 747 was launched by Boeing in 1970, and dominated international air travel and cargo over the following decades.

With 31 Jumbos in its fleet, BA currently flies more of the planes than any other airline, according to its statement.

It added the last had been due to retire in 2024 as the carrier turns to more modern and fuel-efficient models like Boeing's 787 and the Airbus A350.

The pandemic has battered the air transport sector, with the latest casualty United Airlines warning last week it could lay off as many as 36,000 workers.

Virgin Australia has also collapsed, and is being bought by an American company.

In May, BA's owner IAG reported a net loss of 1.68 billion Euros ($1.8 billion) in the three months to the end of March.

The airline has announced plans to lay off 12,000 staff and last month was reported to be selling off artworks by Damien Hirst, Bridget Riley and Peter Doig thought to be worth millions of Pounds to raise funds.

Boeing itself has announced 16,000 layoffs.

Related Topics

Australia Company United Kingdom March May Billion Million Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

8 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.