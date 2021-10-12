UrduPoint.com

British And Irish Lions To Explore Potential Women's Team

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

British and Irish Lions to explore potential women's team

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :British and Irish Lions have set up a feasibility group led by former Lions star Ieuan Evans to explore the possibility of setting up a women's team.

Lions tours bring together the best male players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to face New Zealand, Australia and South Africa every four years but there is no women's equivalent.

Former Wales winger Evans, a veteran of three Lions tours, will chair a 13-strong steering group including rugby administrators, business leaders, coaches and players.

Evans said the women's game was experiencing "unprecedented growth around the world".

"A women's Lions team is a big opportunity for the women's game, and I am looking forward to working with the steering group to assess its viability," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "A women's Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women's set-up.

"Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women's rugby Calendar will need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration."

Related Topics

World Australia Business Tours Male Wales Ireland South Africa Women From Best Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments o ..

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

10 minutes ago
 When global warming stops, seas will still rise

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

10 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Ser ..

Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Service Sector Workers

11 minutes ago
 Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

11 minutes ago
 PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared fo ..

PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared for upcoming confrontations: Glo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.