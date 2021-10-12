London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :British and Irish Lions have set up a feasibility group led by former Lions star Ieuan Evans to explore the possibility of setting up a women's team.

Lions tours bring together the best male players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to face New Zealand, Australia and South Africa every four years but there is no women's equivalent.

Former Wales winger Evans, a veteran of three Lions tours, will chair a 13-strong steering group including rugby administrators, business leaders, coaches and players.

Evans said the women's game was experiencing "unprecedented growth around the world".

"A women's Lions team is a big opportunity for the women's game, and I am looking forward to working with the steering group to assess its viability," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "A women's Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women's set-up.

"Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women's rugby Calendar will need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration."