UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Athletes Being Prepared For Olympics Worst-case Scenario

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

British athletes being prepared for Olympics worst-case scenario

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :British athletes are being prepared mentally for the crushing disappointment if the Olympics and the Paralympics were to be called off.

Speculation the Games will be cancelled -- having been postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic -- has been quashed by the Tokyo organisers, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The resurgence of the virus worldwide has led to some believing the Games and the Paralympics will not go ahead.

Vicki Aggar, chair of the British Athletes Commission, told the Press Association news agency that despite those denials conversations are taking place with athletes preparing them for that eventuality.

"The system is starting to get ready, I don't think it's fully ready for a 'no Games' (scenario)," she said.

"I think there's a team of sports psychologists who are probably starting to think about 'oh my goodness, what happens?' "Certainly at the BAC we're starting to think about what happens.

I think levels of anxiety are really being felt by athletes.

"Credit to the sports, they are having open conversations with athletes which is probably the most helpful thing in terms of managing -- that openness of conversation just helps the athletes' mental health." Aggar, a Paralympic rowing bronze medallist in 2008, said athletes holding out for one last moment on the biggest sporting stage before retiring are potentially the most fragile.

"The biggest thing for me is that we know athletes have a bit of a slump anyway when they come off competing at a Games -- you've had that high of competing, you come back and it's flat and low anyway," she said.

"If you don't get to the Games, and you were thinking of retiring, I think that's a double whammy for someone's mental health.

"If you were hoping for the podium, that's their big last hurrah before retirement, so I really worry about those people."

Related Topics

Sports Tokyo Olympics Bronze International Olympic Committee From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

13 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

28 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

29 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

31 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

33 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.