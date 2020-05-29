British, Australian MotoGPs cancelled over virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The British and the Australian MotoGPs were both cancelled on Friday as the coronavirus continued to cut a swathe through international motorsport.

The British race at Silverstone was scheduled for August 28-30, while the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island was due to take place from October 23-25.

"We're saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events," Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna sports, said in a statement.

Organisers were unable to find a "way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged Calendar", Ezpeleta said.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said he was "extremely disappointed about the cancellation of the British MotoGP... but we support the decision that has had to be taken at this exceptional time".

Paul Little, chairman of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, also expressed disappointment but backed the decision to cancel.