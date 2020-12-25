UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Business Breathe Easy After No-deal Brexit Averted

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

British business breathe easy after no-deal Brexit averted

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Business breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after London and Brussels announced a post-Brexit trade deal, but called for greater clarity over services, and for the move to a new regime as smooth as possible.

"This will come as a huge relief to British business at a time when resilience is at an all-time low," said Tony Danker, director general of employers' body the Confederation of British Industry.

He added: "With a deal secured we can begin our new chapter on firmer ground.

" Britain has been one of the world's worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, plunging its economy into a historic recession and slowing growth.

The government expects a contraction of more than 11 percent in 2020 before rebounding to 5.5 percent next year.

New variants of the virus, which could spread more rapidly, have led to further stay-at-home orders across swathes of southern and southeast England, forcing already struggling businesses to close.

Related Topics

World Business Brussels London 2020 Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

2 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

31 minutes ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

31 minutes ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.