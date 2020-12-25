British business breathe easy after no-deal Brexit averted

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Business breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after London and Brussels announced a post-Brexit trade deal, but called for greater clarity over services, and for the move to a new regime as smooth as possible.

"This will come as a huge relief to British business at a time when resilience is at an all-time low," said Tony Danker, director general of employers' body the Confederation of British Industry.

He added: "With a deal secured we can begin our new chapter on firmer ground.

" Britain has been one of the world's worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, plunging its economy into a historic recession and slowing growth.

The government expects a contraction of more than 11 percent in 2020 before rebounding to 5.5 percent next year.

New variants of the virus, which could spread more rapidly, have led to further stay-at-home orders across swathes of southern and southeast England, forcing already struggling businesses to close.