UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Cold War Double Agent George Blake Dead: News Agencies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

British Cold War double agent George Blake dead: news agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :George Blake, a famous "mole" in British intelligence who spied for the Soviet KGB during the 1950s before fleeing across the Iron Curtain, has died aged 98, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

"The legendary intelligence officer George Blake has passed away today," the spokesman for Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service Sergei Ivanov told the TASS state news agency, adding that "he sincerely loved our country and admired our people's achievements during World War II".

Related Topics

Russia Died George World War

Recent Stories

Rouhani Says Iran Free of COVID-19 Red Zones, But ..

12 minutes ago

Five linemen punished for ignoring safety measures ..

12 minutes ago

South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

12 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives COVID-19 vaccine as co ..

24 minutes ago

Two Police Officers Dead as Afghan Capital Rocked ..

17 minutes ago

Shooting in Berlin Has Nothing to Do With SPD Head ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.