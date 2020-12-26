British Cold War double agent George Blake dead: news agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :George Blake, a famous "mole" in British intelligence who spied for the Soviet KGB during the 1950s before fleeing across the Iron Curtain, has died aged 98, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

"The legendary intelligence officer George Blake has passed away today," the spokesman for Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service Sergei Ivanov told the TASS state news agency, adding that "he sincerely loved our country and admired our people's achievements during World War II".