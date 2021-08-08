British Cyclist Jason Kenny Makes History With Olympic Keirin Gold
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:40 AM
Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Jason Kenny won the men's keirin on Sunday to collect his seventh Olympic gold medal, overtaking Chris Hoy as Britain's most successful Olympian of all time.
Kenny put on a spectacular performance in the final, speeding away from the pack before completing victory ahead of Azizulhasni Awang. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen had to settle for bronze.