UrduPoint.com

British Cyclist Worthington Wins First Olympic BMX Freestyle Gold At Tokyo 2020

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:00 PM

British cyclist Worthington wins first Olympic BMX freestyle gold at Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- British cyclist Charlotte Worthington won the gold of the inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Under the format, nine riders get 60 seconds to fit in as many tricks as they can on various obstacles, including box jumps, hips, spines, and quarter pipes as music blasts at Ariake Urban sports Park.

Worthington recovered from a fall on her first run to deliver an action-packed score of 97.50 points to grab the women's BMX freestyle gold on her second run.

"I did not put any pressure on myself, really. I tried to just focus on enjoying myself and taking it one trick at a time," Worthington said.

Worthington, who only started competing in 2016, became the first Olympic gold medalist of BMX freestyle.

"I'm over the moon. I'm still sitting here waiting to wake up. I've been thinking about this day for the past three or four years, just going in and out of thinking I can, or I can't do it," Worthington added.

American cyclist Hannah Roberts, who won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, took the silver with 96.10 points, while the bronze went to Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland in 89.20.

Related Topics

World Sports Music Tokyo Charlotte Switzerland Women Sunday 2017 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

13 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

42 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

43 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

43 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.