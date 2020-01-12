UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Envoy To Iran Denies He Took Part In Demo Before Arrest

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

British envoy to Iran denies he took part in demo before arrest

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain's ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.

"Can confirm I wasn't taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy," Rob Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained for half an hour.

Related Topics

Twitter Tehran Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

12 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.