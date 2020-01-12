British Envoy To Iran Denies He Took Part In Demo Before Arrest
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:00 PM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Britain's ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.
"Can confirm I wasn't taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy," Rob Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained for half an hour.