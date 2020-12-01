British fashion Arcadia Group enters administration

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The British clothing retail group and Topshop owner Arcadia entered into administration on Monday, hit by a dramatic fall in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, the firm Deloitte announced.

The group, which is comprised of eight of the UK's best known high-street and fashion retail brands and owned by controversial businessman Philip Green, will be administered by Deloitte, according to a press release.