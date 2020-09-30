British finance chief in balancing act over virus plan

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, battling record deficits and soaring debt due to his government's emergency coronavirus response, faces a politically dangerous balancing act to pay the bill, analysts say.

As the outbreak raged, total public debt rocketed above £2.0 trillion for the first time, striking a record high proportion of 102 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Commentators argue that a combination of taxation, inflation, spending cuts, and even economic growth could help balance the books for Sunak.

But the public purse also faces the additional threat of a potential no-deal Brexit at the end of this year.

Public sector net borrowing -- the state's preferred measure of the deficit -- hit a record £173.7 billion in the first five months of its 2020-2021 fiscal year, or April to August.

That was an eye-watering £145 billion more than the year-earlier figure.

- 'Unavoidable' tax hikes - "It is unavoidable that taxes will rise... but the right decision is to not raise taxes now," Warwick University economics professor Arun Advani told AFP.

"It is hard to predict when -- it will depend on the pandemic. If we see a winter not as bad as the spring, then end of March 2021 could be the time to.

.. lay out an economic plan." Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak, a rising star in Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration, has so far pumped billions into virus-related health spending and jobs support schemes.

Last week he launched a new coronavirus jobs protection initiative that will support wages of staff keeping at least one third of their usual working hours.

But the plan is dwarfed by the current generous furlough scheme, which is due to end next month after paying out billions of Pounds to support wages of almost 10 million workers.

Analysts now fear a spike in unemployment in the coming months, as many businesses cannot afford to keep staff even on reduced hours.

"The best option now is holding your breath. The whole private sector is at risk at the moment," said Advani. Inflation would only "slowly" erode state debt over time, he added.

Johnson had previously ruled out more spending cuts following harsh state austerity implemented in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, according to Advani.

"There's basically nothing left to cut. Last time it was hard to see where to cut; this time it is basically impossible."