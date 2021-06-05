UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Finance Minister Hails G7 'historic Agreement' On Global Tax

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

British finance minister hails G7 'historic agreement' on global tax

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday hailed a "historic agreement" by G7 finance ministers meeting in London to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent.

"I'm delighted to announce that G7 finance ministers today after years of discussions have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," Sunak said in a video statement.

Related Topics

London Agreement

Recent Stories

Women’s High Performance Camp shifted to Karachi

7 minutes ago

Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distrib ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Libyan Chairman of Presidential ..

22 minutes ago

SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department ..

22 minutes ago

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed lauds Fujairah&#039;s Ruler for e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.