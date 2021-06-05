British finance minister hails G7 'historic agreement' on global tax

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday hailed a "historic agreement" by G7 finance ministers meeting in London to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent.

"I'm delighted to announce that G7 finance ministers today after years of discussions have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," Sunak said in a video statement.