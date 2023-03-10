British, French leaders seek migration deal in reset summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for a bridge-building summit, aimed at overcoming years of Brexit tensions and agreeing a new pact on cross-Channel migration.

Sunak hailed as "essential" the relationship between the two neighbours ahead of talks, where the pair were also expected to vow more support for Ukraine and security in the Asia-Pacific region, Downing Street said.

Macron welcomed Sunak at the Elysee Palace, after the premier travelled to Paris by train from London.

A press conference was expected in the afternoon.

It is the first UK-French summit in five years, after Sunak became prime minister in October, following the stormy tenures of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.

Macron's antipathy to the Brexit figurehead Johnson was barely concealed, while Truss said she didn't know whether the French leader was a "friend or foe" during her campaign to become prime minister.

But both sides now see an opportunity to reset the "Entente Cordiale" between Western Europe's two nuclear powers.