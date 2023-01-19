UrduPoint.com

British Gov't Reiterates It Has No Plans For 'inflation-boosting Pay Rises' Amid Strikes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 11:10 AM

British gov't reiterates it has no plans for 'inflation-boosting pay rises' amid strikes

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The British government said Wednesday that it is trying to reach a fair agreement with unions but reiterated that it has no plans for double-digit pay rises amid wide-ranging strikes.

In a briefing for members of the foreign press at Downing Street, a spokesman for the prime minister said the government is trying to reach a fair agreement with the unions over a pay dispute.

In response to a question by an Anadolu reporter on whether the government is determined to push through an anti-strike law despite criticism, the spokesman said the public should get needed services on strike days.

"We think it's right that the public should be able to expect a minimum safety level of service on those strike days," he noted.

The new bill, announced by the government early this month, aims to ensure that a minimum number of staff in emergency sectors are working during industrial action.

"We obviously don't want to see strikes go ahead," he noted, adding they want to see an end to these disputes.

"We've been clear that what we can't do is agree to inflation-boosting pay rises or double-digit pay rises."He went on to say that the government does not want to provide pay rises that will "embed inflation for longer."In Britain, unions of teachers, nurses, train drivers and ambulance workers have already announced new strikes in February and March over the pay dispute.

