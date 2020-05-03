British govt reports 315 more coronavirus deaths

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Britain's death toll in the coronavirus outbreak rose to 28,446 on Sunday, after the government reported 315 more fatalities in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

The figure is just below Europe's worst-hit country, Italy. A total of 186,599 people have tested positive, up 4,339 on Saturday's figures. But ministers say the country is past the peak.