British Gymnastics opens investigation into abuse allegations

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :British Gymnastics has launched an independent review into allegations of abuse in the sport after mounting reports of physical and psychological harm being inflicted on girls as young as seven years old.

"The behaviours we have heard about in recent days are completely contrary to our standards of safe coaching and have no place in our sport," British Gymnastics said in a statement.

"It is clear that gymnasts did not feel they could raise their concerns to British Gymnastics and it is vital that an independent review helps us better understand why so we can remove any barriers as quickly as possible.

"There is nothing more important for British Gymnastics than the welfare of our gymnasts at every level of our sport and we will continually strive to create a culture where people feel they can raise any concerns that they may have.

" An investigation by ITV heard that at one gym, Heathrow Gymnastics Club, Paige Southern-Reason, then just seven years old, was tied to a horizontal bar and left hanging there despite her cries of pain.

Another former member of the club, Margaux Derakhshan, said it was common for girls to be shamed about their weight.

Former England gymnast Nicole Pavier told the BBC she developed bulimia when just 14 due to "culture of fear" over putting on weight.

"Being an adult now, you really realise how much it has affected you, from the eating disorders, the chronic pain, waking up having nightmares every night, never feeling good enough," Pavier said. "It has such a long-term implication."