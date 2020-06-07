UrduPoint.com
British Man In Bali Rescued After 6 Days Trapped In Well

Sun 07th June 2020

British man in Bali rescued after 6 days trapped in well

Bali, Indonesia, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :A British man who spent six days trapped in a well after being chased by a dog has been rescued on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, authorities said Sunday.

A rescue team lifted 29-year-old Jacob Roberts from the four-metre-deep concrete pit after a farmer in Pecatu village raised the alarm.

"Jacob's calls for help were heard by a local who was going to feed his cows," local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada told AFP.

Roberts broke his leg when he stumbled into the near-empty reservoir. He told authorities he had been trying to evade a dog that chased him through the village.

"He looked thin and injured," South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said after the Briton's rescue on Saturday.

Police took Roberts to a nearby hospital for treatment.

